She Overheard The Nurse Who Has Been Caring For Her Daughter In The NICU Talking About Her Behind Her Back And Saying Young Girls Like Her Shouldn’t Get Pregnant, So She Reported Her

This 23-year-old girl recently had her baby early at 33 weeks. Since her daughter was born, the baby has been in the NICU, getting the extra care that she needs.

And she’s been super grateful for all of the help that she and her child have received from the nurses during this scary and stressful experience. However, she overheard a conversation recently that rubbed her the wrong way.

She was reading in the corner of the room that her daughter was staying in when she heard a familiar voice.

Soon she realized that one of the nurses that had been helping her and her daughter was talking about her to another nurse there.

To her surprise, she heard the nurse make comments about how young she was, about how she was wearing a wedding ring, but there was no sign of the father, and talked about how young girls like her should not get pregnant.

Shocked by what she was hearing, she knew there was no way the nurse knew the details of her past experience with domestic violence, or else she would have never said anything like that.

“She has NO idea of my current situation unless the social worker told her, which I highly doubt. I fake coughed so they knew that I was in with the baby, and the conversation immediately ended,” she explained.

Feeling betrayed, she couldn’t believe that a nurse that had been so kind to her and her daughter would talk about her behind her back like that.

She knew that she was probably extra emotional after just giving birth and being under so much stress, but she also didn’t think that the nurse’s behavior was acceptable.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.