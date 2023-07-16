She’s Furious And Frustrated With Her Younger Sister, Who Has Been Copying Nearly Everything About Her, Including Her Career

Sibling relationships can be quite complicated, and some of the complexities only get worse as we get older.

One woman is furious and frustrated with her younger sister, who has been copying many of her actions and is now trying to have the exact same career as her.

She’s 28 and has always had a rough relationship with her 26-year-old sister.

Growing up, her sister had a selfish attitude and often bullied her. Many of their friends and family would distance themselves from her sister, which only made their mom sympathize with and favor her.

As she got older, she went to school and landed herself a career she’s proud of. She currently lives in a different country than her family, which she did intentionally to avoid her sister.

But recently, her sister has been deciding to pursue exactly what she does and has been copying her life choices.

Last year, her sister decided to get her M.A. at the same university she did in the same country she moved to. However, this didn’t bother her too much since she had already graduated.

But then, when her sister started looking for a job, she stole her cover letter or ‘motivational letter’ she used in job interviews.

She shared it with her sister and some friends two years ago for some feedback and now deeply regrets that decision.

