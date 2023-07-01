She Pays Her Sister-In-Law $180 A Week To Live In A Camper At Her House, But Now Her Sister-In-Law Expects Her Kids To Help Out With Chores

This woman’s sister-in-law lives in a large home with six bedrooms on 10 acres of land. So, while she and her family are in the process of building a house right across the street, they are living in a camper that is parked on her sister-in-law’s property.

She and her family, including her 12-year-old daughter, her 14-year-old son, and her 8-year-old son, were only allowed inside the sister-in-law’s home when they needed to shower.

Even though there was electricity in the camper they were staying in, there was no running water, so taking showers in the home was necessary. They also paid her sister-in-law typical campground prices, which amount to $180 per week.

And the majority of the time, the family was across the street, assisting in the building of their new home. But one afternoon, her sister-in-law asked the family to come inside and have a discussion and soon pulled out a chores list.

Then, she quickly realized that her sister-in-law had added her kids’ names to the list!

“Things like laundry, dishes, cleaning the living room, sweeping, mopping, cleaning table and countertops, garbage, returnables, even helping cook meals (we do not eat with them), etc.,” she explained.

After delivering a spiel, her sister-in-law asked the family if that would work for them. But she immediately said no, and refused to let her children be assigned chores within a house that they were not even staying in.

After all, the only thing they used in the house were the bathrooms, and her sister-in-law wouldn’t even let anyone help out with cleaning those– claiming that only she could do it correctly!

“I’m not going to be making them do chores to that extent for simply using the bathroom after they’ve been helping us all day with building our home,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.