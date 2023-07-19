She Struggles With People Watching Her Eat, And Her Sister-In-Law Got Angry That She Wouldn’t Eat In Front of Everyone At A Recent Family Gathering And Forced Her To Leave

This 20-year-old girl really struggles when it comes to people watching her eat. She’s not sure exactly what causes it, but whenever she knows that someone is looking at her while she is eating, she physically can’t continue. She begins to feel like she is choking and often can’t get herself to swallow her food.

During family events, she typically will bring her food into another room, like the kitchen or the living room, and eat there, away from everyone in the dining room. Her family is pretty used to this by now and tells her that they will just talk more with her later on.

Recently, her family had a get-together for the 4th of July at her brother Robert’s and sister-in-law’s house.

The food was cooked and prepared by the couple, and when it was time to eat, everyone gathered in the dining room while she made her way to the living room with her food.

However, her sister-in-law asked her where she thought she was going. Thinking that she didn’t want her to eat in the living room, she apologized to her sister-in-law and told her that she would stay in the kitchen to eat instead.

Her sister-in-law still seemed a bit confused, but when she told her she was going to the kitchen so that she could eat her food, her sister-in-law remembered that Robert had explained this to her before.

However, her sister-in-law asked her if she could just come to the dining room instead to have the family all together. So, she went to sit at the dining room table.

“I can’t physically eat any of the food, so I just strike up conversations with my family around me. About 10 minutes after dinner started, my sister-in-law started asking everyone how they thought the food was. Then looked at me and asked the same,” she explained.

So, she replied by saying that the food looked really good and couldn’t wait to try it later. Her sister-in-law then asked why she wouldn’t just eat it now, not understanding why she couldn’t just be polite and eat some of the meal that she had worked all day on.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.