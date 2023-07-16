She Threw Out The Dinner She Made For Her Boyfriend After He Wouldn’t Pick Up After Himself

This 24-year-old woman and her 26-year-old boyfriend live together and, like most couples, try their best to split up the household chores.

She’s in charge of laundry while he takes out the trash. She also does most of the cooking and packs him lunches for work. They both work a similar schedule, but her commute is twice as long as his.

Over the past few months, the couple has argued several times about how he does not clean up after himself.

For example, he will leave his used towel in the bathroom and not hang it up to dry, which causes it to get smelly and moldy.

He also tends to leave his clothes all over the ground, and she has just about had enough.

“He knows this causes me a huge amount of stress and anxiety, and I refuse to do it for him because he is an adult,” she explained.

When they first started living together, she would kindly and patiently ask her boyfriend each day to hang up his bath towel and put his dirty clothes into the hamper.

After several days, she would begin to get frustrated and try to explain to her boyfriend that she shouldn’t have to ask him to clean up after himself every single day.

“In response, he’d get mad, threaten to leave ‘since he’s such a horrible boyfriend,’ say he was going to put it away eventually, and that I was being a [brat],” she said.

