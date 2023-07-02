She Told Her Friend She’s Skipping Her Sleepover Birthday Party Since Her Friend’s Twin Sister Is Unbelievably Rude To Her

This 19-year-old girl has a really close friend named Jess, who is about to turn 19 soon and is planning a birthday party to celebrate. She’s known her friend for 6 years and loves hanging out with her, but she’s not as fond of her friend’s twin sister, Maddison.

She even dislikes Maddison enough to make her question if she really wants to go to their birthday party.

Maddison just tends to get on her nerves and ignores any boundaries that she tries to set for the sole reason of getting a reaction out of her. She has learned to tolerate this annoying habit but has seen that Maddison’s behavior only gets worse when there’s alcohol involved.

Apparently, where they live, the legal drinking age is 18.

“I have only been at two events with her and alcohol. Both were sleepovers at her and Jess’s house, and both were [awful],” she explained.

For instance, at the twins’ 18th birthday party, Maddison had too much to drink and was following her around everywhere, speaking loudly over her and physically poking and prodding her. After she brought it up with Jess, her friend promised that this behavior wouldn’t happen again.

Yet, unfortunately, at the second party of theirs that she attended, things got even worse! Maddison ‘accidentally’ poured soda onto her white shirt, to the point where it was now see-through. Maddison then started to make rude and inappropriate comments about her and her body.

Obviously super uncomfortable, she tried to ask Maddison to stop with these comments and this behavior, but she was flat-out ignored.

“When I asked her to leave me alone, she just doubled down with the creepy talk, and in the end, I had to lock myself in a bathroom and call my mom to pick me up at 2:00 a.m. because I was so uncomfortable,” she said.

