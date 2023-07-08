She Told Her Friend To Leave The Lake House That She And Her Boyfriend Rented After Her Friend Wouldn’t Sleep In The Room With Bunk Beds

A 20-year-old woman and her 20-year-old boyfriend, Alex, rented a lake house for the week and invited some of their friends to join them.

Along with the original couple, there were also two other sets of couples with them: Kate and James and Alyssa and Thomas. Additionally, their two single friends, Lauren and Simon, were a part of the group.

The spacious lake house had four bedrooms, enough for everyone. Three of the bedrooms had king beds, while the fourth bedroom had a bunk bed.

She specifically chose this rental because it made sense to her that the three couples would take the three rooms with king beds while the singles would take the bunk bed.

While everyone was on their way to the lake house, she and Alex also decided that they would stop to pick everybody up some lunch before arriving.

However, once they got there, she realized that everyone had already unpacked and chosen their rooms on their own, leaving the bunk bed room for her and Alex.

She decided to confront the group about this and asked why her single friends had not taken the bunk bed.

“The king bed was more comfortable, me and Simon don’t want to sleep on the bunk bed,” Lauren said.

She tried to explain to Lauren that this was not really fair because the idea was that the couples would get the king beds and that Lauren and Simon would take the bunk beds.

