He Was Driving When He Saw Two People Walking In The Dark, And What Happened On That Highway Still Haunts Him

The loneliest stretch of road in America is a part of US Route 50 in Nevada. There is nothing for miles, not even billboards.

All truckers know that you need to fill up on gas so you can make it through this stretch to the next town. TikToker Ashlee (@ashleeinc) is sharing a creepy story about this road from a 51-year-old guy named Rick. He has been a long-haul trucker for 30 years.

Rick has driven across the loneliest road many times, so he always knows exactly what to expect. It’s rare even to see any other cars on this road.

But one night, he saw something that spooked him. He was driving an 18-wheeler refrigerated truck and had just passed the last gas station for another 112 miles.

At around 2:40 a.m., he saw two figures walking along the shoulder of the road with their backs facing him. They did not show any signs of distress.

Rick didn’t feel right about it, so he drove past them. After he passed them, they disappeared. He continued on for another half mile before deciding to stop and turn around.

There was no cell service in the area, and maybe these people needed help. So, he jumped out of the truck with a flashlight and started walking toward where he saw the figures. He had walked about 200 feet when he came across two sets of footprints.

One set was much larger than the other, and both were barefoot. The smaller prints looked as if the heels had been dug into the ground, and they were being dragged along. Rick then caught sight of a metal bracelet that kind of resembled a hospital bracelet.

His instincts were telling him to get out of there, so he walked back toward the truck. When he got in, he noticed that the passenger door was slightly open.

He slammed it shut and locked the doors. He tried to use his radio to see if there were any other truckers around, but he only got static in response.

Then, he noticed that his blue ballpoint pen was missing from the cup holder where he always kept it. He started to drive away but saw a teenage girl standing in the road about 10 feet away. She was holding the blue pen and motioned for him to roll down the window.

She asked him for help because her boyfriend had dropped her off there a few days ago and never came back. She kept trying to make him get out of the truck, but he felt like it was a trap.

So, he sped off, and once he got cell service again, he called the cops and told them exactly what had happened.

Eventually, he pulled over at a diner for a rest stop and did some research. He found a court document from 2022 involving a civil suit about a state-run adult developmental living facility. The facility had lost two residents in the middle of the night while transporting them to a new facility.

The driver of the transport van claimed that he had stopped for gas and left the engine running when he went inside to use the bathroom.

When he came back, the rear doors were open, and the restraints had been cut. The residents were never found.

@ashleeinc This spooky scary storytime came from a 30 year trucker named Rick who shared his story about the scariest thing he’s seen in his career. Got a story? I’d love to read it! ? original sound – ashleeinc

