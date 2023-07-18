She Wasn’t Happy That Her Sister Was Planning On Having Her Babysit Her Kids On A Vacation To Celebrate Her Graduation, So She Hid Her Passport So She Would Be Forced To Stay Home

If you have a relative in your family with little kids, have you ever been the designated babysitter?

It happens to a lot of younger people with older siblings or cousins with young kids.

One teenager was fed up when she found out she’d have to babysit her sister’s kids on a trip to celebrate her graduation, so she pretended to lose her passport at the last minute.

She’s 17, and her sister is 28 and married with two kids. Her sister’s kids are five and three years old. She still lives with her parents.

Whenever her sister visits, she always gets stuck entertaining her sister’s kids.

“This wouldn’t be a problem, except she doesn’t visit for an evening,” she said.

“She will come for a week. And for that week, I’m an unpaid nanny.”

Even outside the house, she still has to deal with the kids if they decide to go anywhere together. For instance, if they were to go to a restaurant, her mom would tell her to keep the kids happy so she could catch up with her sister and brother-in-law.

Recently, she thought she’d be getting a break from babysitting and enjoying some quality time with her parents. They told her since it was her last year before adulthood and she’d be graduating, they wanted to go on a family trip to Disneyland, which for them is an international trip.

