She’s Feeling Frustrated That Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Do His Share Of Chores Around Their House And Instead Looks To Her To Do Them For Him

This 26-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend have been together for two years. They both work full-time and have been living together for four months and are having trouble delegating their household chores.

She and her boyfriend have agreed that if she makes dinner, he will clean up afterward. However, he is not really doing his part of the job. She always catches him scrolling on his phone in the middle of doing the dishes, and while she has tried to advise him by telling him that the chore would be done faster if he would put his phone down, he still continues to watch videos and scroll.

One day after coming home from work, she cleaned their bathroom and made them both some dinner. After sitting down to relax, her boyfriend asks her if she can help with the dishes. The sink was full, and it was causing him to have a “mental block” about completing the chore. She reluctantly agreed to help him.

She was going to assist him by drying the dishes, but after watching him use an extended brush to prevent him from getting his hands wet so that he could still scroll on his phone, she decided to take over.

After 20 minutes, she had gotten the whole sink of dishes completed. Her boyfriend then asked her if there was anything that he had been doing since they moved in together that had been annoying her.

“Mostly the dishes because you haven’t been able to get the sink empty by yourself after saying you would on numerous occasions,” she told him.

After apologizing, he promised her that he would clean the apartment the following day. He said that he would mop, vacuum, and dust their place.

“I had an event to attend, and he kept asking where stuff was to do it. I tell him despite all cleaning supplies being in a bin in plain sight,” she said.

She then received a photo later that day of the living room all cleaned and tidy, and she replied, saying that it looked like he had done a good job.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.