She’s On Vacation With Her Husband’s Family, And Her Sister-In-Law Thought It Was Rude of Her To Eat Dinner Earlier Than The Rest of Them

This woman is on vacation with her husband’s family and is having a hard time agreeing to adapt herself and her son to the rest of the family’s eating schedule.

On the first afternoon after they got there, both she and her son were starting to get pretty hungry, so she decided to prepare some food for the two of them. As her husband noticed what she was doing, he asked if they could wait to eat until later so that they could share dinner with his family that evening.

It was around 4:00 p.m., and dinner wasn’t going to be until 7:00 p.m. Knowing that that was going to be too long of a wait for her and her son, they went ahead and ate their food anyway.

Afterward, she, her son, and her husband all went to sit out by the pool. Around 6:00 p.m., her husband’s family arrived, and they were all hungry and wanted to go out to eat as soon as possible. However, she wasn’t too thrilled about the idea.

“I don’t know if it was the traveling or what, but I was exhausted, so I said I was too tired and would go to bed early. My son stayed home with me because he wasn’t hungry and wanted to stay,” she explained.

The following morning, she woke up pretty early and enjoyed a cup of tea by the pool while her son was playing. After her sister-in-law woke up, she decided to come out to the pool as well but began to explain how she thought it was rude for her to eat earlier than everyone else the night prior.

Her sister-in-law claimed that everyone wanted to see her and her son, so not going to dinner was unfair to the rest of them. She tried to explain how she was simply tired from traveling and wanted to get her rest in, but her sister-in-law and the remainder of the family continued to be standoffish toward her.

Still not letting it go, her sister-in-law claimed that if she and her son had just forced themselves to stay awake, they would be on the same schedule as everyone else, but since she didn’t, she was going to want to go to bed early again that night.

This reaction took her aback, and she couldn’t understand why people were upset with her for listening to what her body needed.

