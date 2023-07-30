She’s Refusing To Spend Time With Her New Stepsister, Who Is The Daughter of Her Dad’s Mistress

When your parents split because of cheating, it’s heartbreaking. It’s especially tough if the unfaithful parent stays with the person they were seeing on the side, and you have to hang around them.

One teenager has been having a hard time since her parents’ divorce and is refusing to spend time with her new stepsister, who is the daughter of her dad’s mistress.

She’s 15-years-old, and her parents got divorced a year ago after her mom found out her dad was having an affair. As soon as her parents broke up, her dad remarried his mistress and now lives with her and her two kids.

“I think he’s a complete jerk and told the judge I wanted to live with my mom, so I do,” she explained.

“But, they still said I had to go to my father’s every other weekend. I don’t want to see him, so I refused to go at first, but it was stressing my mom out with court stuff.”

She agreed to stay with her dad every other weekend as long as he left her alone most of the time, and she’d only have to participate in one family activity.

Now, when she does see her dad, she usually stays in her room for most of the weekend until she has to spend time with everyone to do something “fun.”

Since her dad remarried, she now has a 12-year-old stepsister and a nine-year-old stepbrother. They used to go to their dad’s house for visits whenever she visited her dad, but now, due to a schedule change, they’re usually home most weekends.

She doesn’t mind the nine-year-old because he’s fairly kind and polite. However, she is getting sick and tired of her stepsister.

