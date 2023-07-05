She’s Sharing Her Recipe For Garlic Parmesan Chicken Skewers With A Simple But Scrumptious Sauce

Looking for the perfect summer recipe of your dreams? Well, look no further because you’ve found it! TikToker Kiana (@cookingwithkiana) has a recipe for garlic parmesan chicken skewers with a simple but scrumptious sauce. These chunks of chicken drenched in deliciousness have great flavor in every bite.

Start off with a pound and a half of chicken breast tenderloins and chop them up into small pieces. Next, season the chicken with Dan-O’s cheese seasoning, which contains an artful blend of savory Italian herbs and parmesan cheese.

Massage the seasoning in until the chicken is completely coated, then stick the meat through the sharp, pointy ends of your wooden skewers.

Make sure to soak the skewers in water for at least thirty minutes before cooking to prevent them from burning too badly.

Once your skewers are packed with pieces of chicken, sear both sides in a pan on medium to high heat so they’ll have a crispy exterior.

Then, pop the chicken skewers into the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for twenty minutes. While the chicken is in the oven, go ahead and make the garlic parmesan sauce.

Melt a half stick of butter in a pan over medium heat. Add in a tablespoon of garlic paste, fresh parsley, and about three tablespoons of that same cheese seasoning. So far, the sauce should look nice and thick.

Next, pour in a quarter cup of heavy cream and a half cup of parmesan cheese. Stir everything together. Finally, brush the sauce onto your chicken skewers, and enjoy!

This part is optional, but you can garnish them with fresh herbs and top them off with extra parmesan cheese, providing them with an additional boost of flavor.

