She’s Showcasing What She’s Deemed Woman’s Winter, Or Rather Always Feeling Cold In The Office

If you work in an air-conditioned office in the summer, do you find yourself dressing for the warm weather outside or for the cool air coming through the vents inside the building?

In this viral TikTok video, Heather Abraham (@heatherabraham) showcases what she has deemed as a woman’s winter, AKA always feeling cold in the office!

Despite it being 90-degree weather outside, Heather shows her coworkers bundled up at their desks, clearly freezing cold from the cranked-up air conditioning.

Every woman she films is wearing a sweater, jacket, or cardigan and has at least one blanket in their lap or draped over their shoulders.

One employee with Raynaud’s syndrome shows how blue and white her fingers have gotten just by being in that colder environment.

“I’ve been typing all morning, and I can barely feel my fingertips,” one woman shares while rubbing her hands together in an effort to warm them up.

Another woman completes kickboxing to warm up as she sits at her desk with a jacket, sweater, and blanket, still feeling cold.

The video even shows employees walking around the office still sporting their long cozy cardigans and bundled up in their blankets.

“While it’s called women’s winter, no one is truly excluded,” Heather says as she pans over to male employee Delonte, tightly wrapped up in a red blanket while sitting at his desk. His shivering and his facial expression tell you everything you need to know!

