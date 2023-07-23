She’s Showing You How To Make Strawberry Horchata, Which Is A Creamy And Refreshing Drink To Enjoy On A Hot Day

Horchata is a traditional Mexican drink that is usually made with rice, cinnamon, and sugar. It’s delightfully creamy and refreshing on a hot summer day.

TikToker Suraya (@surayaskitchen) is sharing her recipe for horchata with a fruity twist. Aside from the standard ingredients of rice and cinnamon, it includes strawberry purée as well!

The combination of fresh strawberries with the richness of classic horchata is like a liquid dessert in a glass. The strawberry horchata also boasts a pretty, light pink hue, which is a favorite summer color, making it an apt choice for summer entertaining.

So here’s how to make it. Start by washing your strawberries, removing the stems, and cutting them in half. In a medium-sized bowl, add one and a half cups of long-grain rice, four cinnamon sticks, and three cups of hot water.

Give it a good mix, then move on to adding the cut-up strawberries into a blender. Pour one cup of water in with the berries and blend until you achieve a smooth, creamy consistency.

Set the strawberry purée aside, and transfer the rice and cinnamon stick mixture to the blender. Add one teaspoon of vanilla and one cup of water, and blend it thoroughly.

Next, strain the mixture in a large pitcher. It’s important that you strain it well so that your horchata doesn’t end up with an unpleasant, grainy quality.

Add a cup of whole milk, a can of evaporated milk, and a can of sweetened condensed milk, and stir well. If you’re looking for dairy-free alternatives, use coconut milk, oat milk, or almond milk, along with your favorite brand of sweetener.

Afterward, pour in the strawberry purée. You can place chopped strawberries into the pitcher to give your horchata some texture and extra flavor, but it’s totally optional.

