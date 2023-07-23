Her Boyfriend Of Eight Years Admitted He Thinks His Ex Is His Soulmate, Not Her

This 43-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 39, have been together for nearly eight years. Since starting their relationship, they have accomplished a lot together.

She and her boyfriend have moved in together, raised her child, and even welcomed a child of their own. Now, they are also trying for a second baby together.

On top of that, they do plan to get married and buy a home together– even though her boyfriend has not really gotten the ball rolling on that yet.

“He talks about it all the time, but my ring finger has cobwebs,” she joked.

However, her boyfriend had two girlfriends before they started going out. She claimed that ever since they began dating, her boyfriend’s family has never failed to bring up his first ex-girlfriend anytime they get together.

To make matters worse, her boyfriend’s family even keeps pictures of him and his ex in the family photo albums!

Now, when they first began dating, her boyfriend assured her that he did not have any lingering feelings for his ex-girlfriend. He also claimed that it had been years since he’d even seen his ex.

“It came up because she happens to be his best friend’s sister,” she clarified.

Anyway, after her boyfriend swore there was nothing left there, she never really let his family see that the constant ex-girlfriend references bothered her.

