While Hiking In Australia, She Had A Strange Interaction With A Woman Who Demanded A Ride Home So She Wouldn’t Get Caught In A Storm

This 23-year-old woman in Australia loves to hike frequently. But recently, during one of her hikes, she had a strange interaction with a woman in her 50s that really caught her off guard.

As she started to come off a trail, she noticed that this woman seemed to be walking directly toward her. The sun was setting, and the weather was making a turn for the worse, so it was strange that she would see anyone at the beginning of a trail.

This specific trail was also not one for beginners, and by the looks of it, this woman did not seem very athletic. All of these factors combined made her feel a bit weird already.

Sure enough, the woman came up real close to her, pointed toward a parked car, and immediately asked if it was hers. Another strange sight, she soon realized that her car was the only one there. The particular trail was not easy to walk to, so she instantly wondered how the woman would have gotten there without driving.

It was her car, so she responded affirmatively, and the woman told her that she would need a ride home to avoid being caught in the storm. The woman seemed sure that she would give her a ride and walked straight up to the vehicle.

“I am glad I always lock my doors because she would have hopped right in the passenger seat had the door opened,” she explained.

As the woman made her way to the car, she tried to explain that she wasn’t sure it was a good idea for her to give her a ride. She also tried to ask the woman questions, wondering why she was stranded out here alone in the first place.

The woman provided no response until she realized that the car was, in fact, locked. Suddenly very angry, the woman tried to explain how she needed to get home before the storm began and was very urgent about it all.

“I was very confused at this point and a little scared, as this woman was now a barrier between me and my vehicle,” she said.

