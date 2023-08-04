Adding A Fresh Coat of Paint To Your Kitchen Cabinets Can Do Wonders In Transforming Your Space, And Here’s How You Can Paint Them Without Hiring A Pro

Renovating a kitchen is one of the most expensive home improvement projects you can take on. If buying all-new appliances and replacing your countertops is not in the stars for you, there are still other, more affordable ways you can update the look of your entire kitchen.

Cabinets are a strong focal point in any kitchen, so a fresh coat of paint can do wonders in transforming your space. And you don’t need to hire a professional to do it. Painting your kitchen cabinets is a task that is entirely within your capabilities.

However, there’s more to it than just picking out a gallon of paint in your favorite color. To ensure that the end result will be well worth your time and effort, follow these steps to help you achieve high-quality kitchen cabinets that look like they were painted by a pro.

First, you need to assess your cabinets to determine what kind of paint you should use. The two most common types of paints on the market are oil and latex.

Oil paint provides your cabinets with a smoother finished surface and has excellent coverage. With oil paint, it won’t take as many coats to cover up the old color. It’s also said to be more durable. It dries slowly but cures (or hardens) quickly.

However, oil-based paints emit strong fumes and are tough to clean up. A special chemical must be used to scrub the paint off your tools or wipe up spills.

Latex paints are more user-friendly. They dry quickly and can be easily cleaned up with water. They take longer to fully cure, leaving them susceptible to damage for a few weeks.

When using latex paints, prep work is super important. Unfortunately, you can’t just slap on a coat of paint and expect it to look okay.

After deciding which paint will suit your cabinets best, you’ll need to figure out how to apply the paint. You have two options: brushing and spraying.

