Did You Have A Beauty Blunder? Here’s How To Outsmart Foundation Stains And Save Your Outfit

Picture this: You’re getting ready for a big night out, and everything’s going perfectly. Your makeup looks great, your outfit is on point, and you’re nearly ready to head out the door.

But then, the unthinkable happens. You glance down, and there it is– an obvious foundation stain on your favorite blouse!

You mentally retrace your steps and realize that you might have been a bit too careless when throwing on your outfit or yielding your beauty blender.

Either way, we’ve all felt this sheer annoyance. It can be so frustrating getting makeup on a nice outfit, especially if you’re in a rush or simply spent so much time coordinating your wardrobe.

However, in these situations, you don’t panic (or worse, change your clothes). Contrary to popular belief, this isn’t a total fashion emergency that can’t be fixed.

Instead, with some patience and just a few household items, that stubborn stain will be gone in no time.

How To Get Foundation Out Of Clothing

As soon as you notice the stain, time is of the essence. So, you’ll have to act fast. But try to keep calm and remain collected so you don’t make the stain any worse.

Your first step will be to identify the kind of foundation that created the stain because different foundations– oil-based versus water-based, for instance– will require different treatments.

