Does Your Sister Really Have To Be Your Maid of Honor? How To Handle Giving The Role To Someone Else

Planning a wedding often comes with having to make a ton of different choices, and one of the biggest decisions brides are faced with is who to choose to be their maid of honor.

If you are a bride-to-be with a sister (or more), you may even feel like it is assumed that your sibling has to take on the role.

But do you really have to make your sister your maid of honor? What if you want to ask someone else in your life? Let’s talk about it.

Tradition Meets Personal Preference

Traditionally, it is common for sisters to take on the role of maid of honor. However, just like rules are made to be broken, traditions can also change.

At the end of the day, this is your big day, and many brides would prefer to have a close friend be their maid of honor instead.

Of course, your decision may rub some people the wrong way– especially if there are certain expectations in your family.

This pressure will make navigating the situation more complex, but it is nowhere near impossible.

If you’re thinking about choosing someone other than your sister, remember that communication is key. A heart-to-heart conversation can clear the air and prevent misunderstandings.

