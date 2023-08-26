For Many of Us, We Feel We Have To Be On When Interacting With Others, So Here’s How You Can Be Social Without Getting Drained

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Abby Connolly.

For many of us, even when surrounded by the people closest to us, we feel like we have to be on when interacting with others. It tends to make us burn up a lot of our energy.

If you’ve been spreading yourself too thin and spending a lot of time with a lot of people, which is beginning to make you feel burnt out, here are a few ways to maintain a healthy social life without constantly draining your social battery.

Reserve Some Me Time

Prioritize days or parts of the day that are just dedicated to you. If you live alone but live in an area where you usually hang out with friends or relatives, pick two days of the week dedicated to you and your needs only.

If you don’t live alone, pick a time of day when you can reserve a space and moment that’s just for you, whether it be going on an evening walk on your own, taking a hot bath, or meditating in your bedroom. You’ll be amazed how much you can get done in those two days you spend alone, including getting some extra rest!

Be Mindful of Who Drains You The Most

If someone in your life tends to keep you out for hours every time you see them, you need to be more mindful when you choose to hang out with them. You don’t want to spend a lot of your social time with people who make you feel exhausted because then you won’t have as much left to spend with others.

Focus on creating a balance between people who energize or keep you calm and those who require more energy.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.