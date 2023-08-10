He Made His Wife Cry After He Said His Job Requires “More Intellect” Than Completing Household Tasks And That He Could Easily Do What She Does As A Stay-At-Home Mom

This 30-year-old man met his wife, who is also 30, back in college. At the time, she was an international student studying computer science and physics. He, on the other hand, got his master’s degree in finance.

Unfortunately, his wife had some issues with her loan– which she got from her home country. So, his wife could not afford to complete school, and they ultimately got married so she could stay in the country.

They have since had a daughter together, who is now 7-years-old. After having their baby, his wife also initially planned to go back to school once she saved up enough money.

However, he landed a good job that allowed him to earn enough money for both of them. So, his wife agreed to be a stay-at-home mom.

“And I appreciate that a lot as we were able to have a kid early on even while I was both completing my masters and working full-time,” he said.

While he loves his wife and believes she is a stellar stay-at-home mom, though, he doesn’t like the fact that his wife claims he’s incapable of completing household tasks and finds the idea “humorous.”

Now, he clarified that they both agreed his wife would handle the majority of the chores while she stayed at home with their daughter. But, he does occasionally complete tasks when they’re both home, and his wife sometimes criticizes him.

“If I say, load the dishwasher for her, she will claim I did it wrong just because I do it differently than she does,” he explained.

Just the other day, they were sitting down to eat when his wife made similar comments again, too.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.