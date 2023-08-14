He Wants To Kick His Younger Sister Out Because She’s Refusing To Pitch In With Bills And Has Been Treating His Girlfriend Like A Butler

This 23-year-old guy has been letting his little sister, who is 21, stay at his and his girlfriend’s apartment– because, apparently, his sister has either been turned down or kicked out of everywhere else she’s lived.

He claims that now, he also completely understands why.

“She has always been extremely spoiled for almost her whole life,” he said.

“Between my two older brothers and me, she was the favorite. And now, most of my family doesn’t like her at all.”

So, he has since stepped in to help out his sister. But ever since he allowed her to stay with him, he thinks that his sister has taken complete advantage of him.

It all began when she moved in with him and his girlfriend about seven months ago. The first month reportedly went fine. However, things only went downhill from there.

All of a sudden, he noticed there were dirty dishes piling up in the sink, and his sister was staying up extremely late. She also began eating a lot more food and taking extremely long showers.

“It wasn’t too bad at first, and I could hand it,” he recalled.

“But eventually, I decided it was time she started pitching into the bills and chores around the house.”

