Her Roommate Is Noisy Late At Night And Keeps Using The Blender, And She Cannot Take It Anymore

This 28-year-old woman recently got a new roommate named Kate, who is also 28. However, she and Kate’s living styles just don’t jive together.

Soon after Kate moved in, she realized that her roommate often came home pretty late. Then, Kate will cook an entire meal between 10:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Unfortunately, her bedroom is also right off the kitchen and has thin walls– meaning she can hear absolutely everything.

“I bought a fan and an air filter to help buffer noise because I understand that people should be able to use the kitchen when they need to,” she explained.

Still, she’s had other roommates in the past and never had any problems until she met Kate. The roommate she had before was reportedly “fine,” and her other roommate currently living with her is wonderful, too.

However, she thinks that Kate is pretty loud and often does things like slam cabinets and pans while walking around “super heavy.”

“And I hear all of this, even with my fan going,” she said.

Just the other night, she was asleep when Kate woke her up again with the sound of cabinets slamming. Then, to make things even worse, her roommate started running the blender.

It wasn’t for just a few seconds, either. Instead, Kate reportedly had the blender going for a few minutes at 10:30 p.m.

