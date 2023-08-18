He’s A Relationship Coach Advising How You Should Never Pretend To Be Someone You’re Not When You Go Out On A Date

The purpose of going on dates is to learn more about someone to see if they would be a suitable match. It includes figuring out what their likes and dislikes are, their passions, pet peeves, and goals.

Bill (@romance_by_choice) is a relationship coach with over 35 years of expertise under his belt. He’s on TikTok advising how you should never pretend to be someone you’re not when you go out on a date.

“Remember, when you go out on a date, be yourself. Be exactly who you are, whether you’re quirky or funny or whatever, be yourself. Otherwise, when you pretend to be somebody you’re not, the date might like that, but eventually, you’re going to be found out,” said Bill.

Many people go on dates trying to be the person they believe their date wants them to be. However, that is no way to build a long-lasting relationship with a strong foundation.

Instead, being anything but your true self will most likely lead to a breakdown in the relationship once the other person discovers that you’ve been putting on an act the whole time. Then, you will wind up unhappy and alone again.

Bill states that you should let the person you’re with love you for who you are. You do not need to change yourself for the sake of appearing more attractive to someone else.

When you try to pretend that you’re someone else, you’re constantly at war with yourself and your natural instincts. It is so important to embrace and accept your authentic self, flaws and all.

Faking your persona only serves to reinforce the belief that you are not good enough. You can’t fight who you are. And once you stop, you’ll probably be much less exhausted.

If it doesn’t work out with someone while you’re being yourself, then it just wasn’t meant to be. Sometimes, certain personalities don’t mesh well together, and there’s nothing wrong with that. When you be yourself, you will create more meaningful connections with people.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.