He’s Refusing To Support His Girlfriend Financially After Dating Her For Only One Month

This 24-year-old guy has only been dating his first girlfriend, who is 29, for one month.

But he’s known her since the middle of April, and his girlfriend is currently experiencing some financial troubles because she isn’t working right now in order to handle her mental health.

He, on the other hand, just earned his master’s degree last year and landed a job at a massive firm– meaning he makes a generous salary for his age.

So, just a few days ago, his girlfriend claimed to have no budget left for the rest of the month and asked if he would lend her some money. That way, she could at least afford to buy some groceries.

However, he revealed how he knew that his girlfriend usually spent money on items that she wanted more than needed– for instance, cosmetics or clothing rather than food.

She’s even told him that, too, yet refused to take any advice on her money habits.

“So I felt uncomfortable just giving her money,” he admitted.

Instead, he suggested a compromise that his girlfriend agreed to. More specifically, they get to go shopping together, and he will just pay for the groceries.

Anyway, after that, he thought the situation was taken care of. Well, that was until a couple of hours later when his girlfriend called him back.

Apparently, she had spoken to some friends about the situation, and they swayed her perspective. She wound up furious at him for “treating her like a child who can’t take care of herself.”

She also called him a jerk for “forcing” the compromise on her and accused him of trying to make her feel bad since he was going on a trip soon.

