He’s Trying To Reduce Food Waste In His Life, So He’s Showing You All The Different Ways You Can Use A Whole Rotisserie Chicken

A rotisserie chicken is quite an amazing thing. Not only is it a great option for a quick dinner, but it’s also very filling. However, some people don’t realize just how versatile rotisserie chickens are and, sadly, waste opportunities by throwing the carcasses away before getting the most out of them, resulting in food waste.

Thankfully, TikTok creator Matt (@morocooks) is teaching users “how to get more food out of your food” and made a viral video on the various ways you can use rotisserie chicken to create balanced meals and yummy snacks.

Starting with the outer layer of the rotisserie chicken, the beautiful roasted skin. If you’re not eating or serving your rotisserie chicken skin, remove it from the chicken, put it in the oven on a wire rack, and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes to make crispy chips!

Matt also breaks down where to find the white and dark meat on a rotisserie chicken. He explains that most of the white meat is located in the chicken breasts and the tenders under them. To remove it, you simply cut between the chicken breasts and start pulling away the white meat.

There is also white meat in the chicken wings, but Matt explains that meat is often overcooked, so he likes to save the wings for making chicken stock – more on that later!

“White meat always gets really dry when it’s cooked twice, so I like to shred it and eat it in cold dishes,” says Matt.

Matt recommends using rotisserie chicken white meat for salads and homemade chicken salad.

When it comes to dark meat, it’s located mostly in the legs and thighs of the chicken. But Matt also recommends not skipping out on the oysters, which are little nuggets or meat in the dimples on the chicken’s back at the bottom of its spine.

“Dark meat has the opposite problem where it doesn’t taste very good cold, but it can and should be reheated,” says Matt.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.