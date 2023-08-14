His 15-Year-Old Daughter Is Going To College In A Month, And He Told Her That She’s Intelligent, But She’s Not Really Gifted

This man and his wife both have degrees in electrical engineering, but he is no longer in the industry anymore.

He and his wife have a 17-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter, and both of them are going to college in September.

His son has not yet decided on his major, but his daughter is going to study computer science and physics.

He says that his son is super intelligent and really loves language and history. As for his daughter, he says that she’s a smart girl too and works really hard, which is why she’s going to college at a really young age. It also helps that his daughter was part of a gifted program for children.

A few evenings ago, he and his wife were talking during dinner, and his wife said she was incredibly proud of their daughter.

She then stated that she felt lucky to have “gifted” kids who are going to excellent colleges.

“I was also very happy, but I said that while (daughter) is really hardworking and smart, I would not say that she is actually gifted, and others can’t do it if they put in the same amount of work,” he explained.

“Her school does a lot to try to admit girls into her program, and my wife helped teach her advanced college level math and physics from an earlier age, she didn’t naturally pick it up on her own.”

“If anything being a younger applicant with the same credentials probably helped her stand out more for the admissions committee.”

