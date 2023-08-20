His Girlfriend Changed Her Mind About Wanting Kids, So He Ended Their Relationship

This man and his girlfriend have been together for two years now. Just a few months into their relationship, his girlfriend also brought up the topic of kids to get his perspective on the future.

He always wanted to have two or three kids; meanwhile, his girlfriend claimed to want two kids. That’s why it seemed like they were a good match for each other.

Well, just last weekend, his girlfriend started talking about kids again. But, this time, she admitted to not really wanting children anymore.

He was shocked and asked what had changed her mind.

“And she said that there was so much she wanted to do and that she doesn’t think she’ll be able to get it all done by the time she has kids,” he recalled.

His girlfriend also claimed that she would probably change her mind again in the future about having kids. However, for the time being, she’s just worried about the future and accomplishing her goals.

After hearing her out, he told his girlfriend that nothing had changed for him– because he still really wanted kids. Then, he was honest with her and revealed how he didn’t think they could stay together anymore.

“As we have different ideas of the future, and it’s not fair for her to think she has to have kids in the future,” he explained.

On top of that, he doesn’t think it’s fair for him to bank on the possibility that his girlfriend might change her mind and suddenly want children again.

