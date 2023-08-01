His Sister Keeps Asking Him For Money, And He Finally Told Her He Won’t Help Her Since She And Her Husband Do Nothing To Change Their Situation

This 34-year-old man is married to a 27-year-old woman named Emily, and they have a 3-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter together.

Emily’s 25-year-old brother Tom has a 24-year-old girlfriend named Rachel, and the two of them have a 1.5-year-old son named Charlie.

Rachel and Tom were both addicted to meth, but when they got pregnant, they decided to get clean.

For a few months, he and Emily fostered Charlie and paid for Tom and Rachel to get care at an inpatient rehab facility.

It’s been about a year since then, and they are both clean. He and Emily rent a floor of their house to them for $500 per month and use the rent money toward Charlie’s college fund.

Tom is a plumber, and Rachel is in nursing school, which he pays for, and has a part-time job. Additionally, Emily is a stay-at-home mom, so she often watches both her children and Charlie, and Charlie receives all of her son’s old clothes.

“We have made it very clear that we won’t support them forever, just until they are able to live independently. My wife and I are the only people who can help them,” he explained.

Luckily, Rachel and Tom have proven to him and Emily that they are turning their life around and working hard to do so.

His sister and her husband also struggle financially, and the only reason that they’re not homeless is because of trust funds from his parents.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.