If You’re Looking To Give Your Wedding A Relaxed Summer Vibe, Here Are A Couple Ideas For You On How To Achieve That

Wedding season tends to happen in the summer, but not every wedding has a relaxed summer vibe.

Sure, you can get married on the beach, but many people still choose to have formal, traditional weddings, even when standing in the sand. So, if you’re longing for a summer wedding with a very relaxed, fun, laidback vibe, here are some tips to achieve that!

Dress Down

Feel free to dress down if you’re getting married in a more bohemian setting! If you’re a bride, you don’t have to wear a stiff, poofy gown if you don’t want to. Swap the ball gown for a flowy, white summer dress. Guys don’t necessarily have to wear tuxedos and can look snappy in other fun outfits. If you’re getting married on a beach, consider ditching fancy footwear and going barefoot.

Not only will dressing down a bit on your wedding day lighten the vibe, but it could also save you some money!

Make It Colorful

A lot of people associate weddings with minimalist decorations and pastel colors. But if you’re getting married in the summer and love bright, fun summer colors, incorporate them! Hang up some colorful balloons in your reception space to make it pop. Decorate your cake in your favorite summer shades and give your guests some colorful accessories to take pictures in. Adding some exciting colors to your wedding will make it an unforgettable night.

Serve Summer-Themed Foods

Who wants to stress about paying for some high-end, super fancy, catered food? Instead, stick with some summertime classics! If you want a chill summer wedding, consider treating your wedding menu like a backyard barbecue with hamburgers, hotdogs, french fries, etc.

