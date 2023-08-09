One of The More Fascinating Details of Audrey Hepburn’s Life Was That She Had A Pet Fawn In The Late 1950s

Audrey Hepburn was an iconic actress and performer for many reasons.

One of the more fascinating details of her life was that she had a pet fawn in the late 1950s.

Celebrities have been known to have some pretty strange pets, but the bond Audrey had with this little deer made everything seem totally normal.

In 1959, Audrey starred alongside Anthony Perkins in the film “Green Mansions,” which was directed by her husband at the time, Mel Ferrer.

“Green Mansions” follows Audrey’s character, Rima, a woman living in the jungle who falls in love with a Venezuelan traveler. The character of Rima had to seem very adapted and comfortable in jungle life, which included interacting with wild animals.

Mel brought a variety of exotic animals onto the set of “Green Mansions,” which meant Audrey had to learn how to be comfortable around them. So, one of the animals Mel brought in was a baby fawn. Mel and the animal trainer on set instructed Audrey to take the fawn home and care for it during the months leading up to shooting so she could get used to being with wildlife.

The precious little fawn was named Pippin, and like magic, he and Audrey shared a special bond.

Audrey was known for her very calming and gentle presence, which was likely one of the main reasons she and Pippin grew so close. Eventually, Audrey gave him the nickname ‘Ip’ for short.

Although Pippin slept in a custom-made bathtub at Audrey’s house, the two of them were known to share a snuggle, which amazed her house staff. The only one in Audrey’s home who was somewhat opposed to having Pippin over was her little Yorkshire Terrier, Mr. Famous.

Pippin didn’t only stay at Audrey’s house. She began taking him out and about with her. Some of the most incredible photographs of Audrey are of her and Pippin at a grocery store in Beverly Hills, California.

