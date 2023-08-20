She Doesn’t Want To Share Her Inheritance With Her Older Sister, Since She Slept With Her Fiancé

Figuring out who will receive the most from a relative’s inheritance can be a messy experience. Unfortunately, due to jealousy, vanity, or other reasons, some people will go to the ends of the Earth to get more out of an inheritance than they were intended to be given.

She’s 25-years-old and in a messy situation with her family after her grandfather left most of his inheritance to her.

She has a tricky family background, as years ago, she had a falling out with her immediate family. Four years ago, she was engaged to her high school sweetheart, but they broke things off after she found out her fiancé cheated on her with her older sister.

“She was ‘so in love’ with my fiancé, but he dumped her within two weeks and [then] was back trying to get me to forgive him,” she explained.

“I didn’t. My parents were initially on my side, but my sister had a nervous breakdown after she [got] dumped and was hospitalized.”

When her sister had her breakdown, her parents suddenly started defending her sister and would tell her she couldn’t stay mad forever.

After that, she decided to cut ties with her parents and sister, moved across the country, and enrolled in graduate school.

Thankfully, she wasn’t alone in her troubles because she had her grandfather. He had her back throughout all the family drama and always took her side.

When her grandfather got sick, she began working remotely and moved back to her hometown to care for him in his final days.

