She Turned Down Her Boyfriend’s Proposal Because She Asked Him To Learn How To Cook Before They Get Married

Many people would agree that you can’t fully care for yourself if you can’t cook a few basic dishes.

One woman recently turned down her boyfriend’s proposal because she asked him to learn to cook before they get married.

She’s 27-years-old, and her boyfriend is 29. They had been together for five years and lived together for a year and a half.

When they had first moved in together, her boyfriend was very clear that he had no idea how to cook and had no interest in doing it whatsoever. She figured that wouldn’t be a problem because she loves cooking and could use their moving-in together as an opportunity to teach him.

“After we moved in, when I made dinner for both of us the first time, he made it clear that ‘he doesn’t expect me to cook for him as he doesn’t want to burden me with his food,” she said.

“He will manage on his own, and I should only cook for him if and only if I want to. I was a bit taken aback by this, but we continued with this arrangement.”

A few times while living together, she got sick and couldn’t cook for herself or her boyfriend, so he’d order them some food. Eventually, months passed, and her boyfriend continued to ignore learning to cook, even though she’d nudge him to try it here and there.

For the last few months, she had to stop cooking food for him and would only cook for herself. Her boyfriend was fine with this and would figure out his own meals.

Then, this past weekend, her boyfriend proposed to her.

