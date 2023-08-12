She Went On A Bizarre First Date With A Guy Who Bought Her Expensive Presents And Then Wouldn’t Allow Her To Order Her Own Food At A Restaurant

If a guy displays signs of controlling behavior on a first date, just imagine what being in a relationship with him would be like! It’s enough to make you hightail it in the opposite direction.

TikToker Chelsea-Marie Fenton (@chelseafentonnn) is talking about a bizarre date from her past with a guy who was super controlling and wouldn’t allow her to order her own food at the restaurant.

So nine years ago, she had been chatting with this guy for about two weeks. He invited her on a first date to a steakhouse. As a big fan of steak, she agreed enthusiastically.

He offered to pick her up, but she told him she would rather meet him there since she still lived with her parents at the time.

When she arrived, he seemed polite and was dressed very smartly. They had been chatting for about five minutes when she noticed a small gift bag sitting on the table.

He told Chelsea it was for her and slid it across the table in her direction. Inside the bag were a pair of Gucci earrings and a handful of lottery scratch cards.

She told him that she couldn’t accept the gifts, but he insisted that she keep them. Later, she discovered that she had won $165 from the scratch cards.

So, she thanked him for the gifts and asked if they should order some drinks now. However, he said he had already ordered them. When the drinks came, Chelsea took a sip and winced.

The drinks had whiskey in them, which she hated. She informed him that she didn’t like the beverage, but he asserted that this was what they would be having.

