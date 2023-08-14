She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Interrupted Her Whenever She Tried To Talk, And Just Kept Saying He Thought She Was So Cute

Have you ever wondered if a guy you’ve been involved with only wants you because of your physical appearance? Some subtle ways a guy might express this desire is if he keeps complimenting you on the way you look and doesn’t make an effort to get to know you better.

When a guy is focused on your external traits, that’s usually a telltale sign that he is not looking for a relationship in which mutual love and respect are present. Instead, he is only interested in your body and doesn’t value you as a whole.

After one particularly bad date with a guy who didn’t really contribute much to the conversation, a TikTok creator who goes by the handle @kylie_the_wolfe has come to the conclusion that men don’t actually like women.

Recently, she went on a date with a guy who interrupted her whenever she tried to talk about herself. And he cut her off each time just to tell her how cute he thought she was.

Here’s a reenactment of how it went. She would say something along the lines of: “But yeah, anyway, I just start–”

Then, he would chime in with, “Wait, but I just wanted to say you’re so cute.” This went on for an hour, which was when the date finally ended.

He did not learn anything about her. At one point, he even told her that she was a little bit weird but that it didn’t matter because of how cute she was. She tried to talk to him about it, but he didn’t see a problem with what he was doing.

In a comment under her video, she stated that she felt like he only cared about how attractive she was and what her looks represented to him.

Needless to say, he did not get a second date from her. Several TikTok users offered their opinions about men’s behavior in the comments section.

