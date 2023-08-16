She’s Constantly Expected To Babysit Her Brother And Sister-In-Law’s Kids At The Drop Of A Hat, So She Finally Told Her Sister-In-Law To Stop Treating Her Like A Second Mother

Back in May 2021, this 15-year-old woman’s brother, who is 27, got married to his 25-year-old wife. Her now-sister-in-law was also married in the past and had a 5-year-old daughter with her ex-husband.

Anyway, back when her brother and sister-in-law first started dating, she would spend her entire summer babysitting the little girl. And she was only getting paid a measly $20 per day.

Still, she didn’t have problems watching her sister-in-law’s daughter until more recently, when yet another baby was added to the mix.

In October of last year, her brother and sister-in-law had their first baby together– a son. Ever since then, she claimed that her nephew had been attached to her hip.

Apparently, her brother and sister-in-law have a modular home that they put in her parents’ backyard. That way, they could be closer to family.

But all the close proximity did was ensure that she would always be at her brother and sister-in-law’s beck and call for childcare.

In the beginning, when she went back to school, she didn’t have to babysit. However, summer eventually rolled around again, and she began working her first job. At the same time, her brother and sister-in-law offered to let her babysit from time to time whenever she didn’t have a shift at work.

Well, they still never paid her. Once she started working just two or three days each week at her job, her brother and sister-in-law also figured out her schedule.

“Every day I was not working, they would come by the house and drop their kids off,” she recalled.

