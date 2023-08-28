She’s Describing A Bad Date She Went On Where The Guy Kept Pressuring Her To Finish Her Drink

Grabbing a drink is how most first dates tend to go, so if you prefer to stay sober, dating can be a challenge. However, you don’t have to feel like you need to justify your choice not to drink. You don’t owe anyone an explanation.

TikToker Claire Brodsky (@clairebrodsky) is describing a bad date she went on where the guy kept pressuring her to finish her drink.

When she first moved to New York as a 22-year-old, she was not yet confident enough to tell her dates that she didn’t like drinking alcohol. So whenever she went on a date, she would force herself to take sips of alcohol.

On one particular date with a 28-year-old guy, they had ordered tequila sodas. Upon tasting the drink, Claire thought it was absolutely disgusting. She was unable to drink it, so she decided just to hold the glass in her hand.

Her date noticed that her glass stayed full and kept questioning why she wasn’t drinking her beverage in a rude and judgmental manner.

So, she came clean about the fact that she did not enjoy drinking alcohol. He told her that since she had ordered the drink, she needed to finish it. His demand bothered Claire, and she was uncomfortable for the rest of the date.

After he polished off his drink, he declared that he wanted to get another one, but he would only do so if Claire finished her drink.

She informed him that she would not be finishing her drink, so he should just go ahead and get another one.

He refused and sat there stubbornly, waiting for Claire to empty her glass. Finally, the check arrived, and she asked if he wanted to split the bill.

