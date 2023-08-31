She’s Sharing A Legal Tip That Also Applies To Dating

TikToker Sahar Khorram (@sistalkswithsahar) is a lawyer, and she’s sharing a legal tip that will protect women when it comes to dating.

“When we are drafting certain contracts, there are conditions precedent to the fulfillment of that contract. That means that unless these conditions are fulfilled beforehand, there is no contract,” said Sahar.

She explains that, like lawyers writing up official legal documents, you should also set certain conditions in place before you give a man access to your time, your body, your family, and your friends because unconditional love does not exist.

We’ve been sold the idea of unconditional love since we were kids. It’s been so deeply ingrained into the world that many people believe that is what they need to aspire to.

However, nothing comes without conditions attached to it. Unconditional love in a romantic relationship can be problematic if someone believes that giving it will result in the perfect relationship.

It opens the door for abuse to occur. In many relationships out there, one partner mistreats the other, and the other will willingly or feel forced to forgive them no matter what, all because of the concept of unconditional love.

“There is nothing that’s unconditional when it comes to you, okay? Everything is conditioned on being treated like a queen, being treated with respect. If he is not putting in the effort, then he is not getting the benefits of the contract,” concluded Sahar.

In the caption of her video, Sahar wrote that there is only one exception to the rule, “Unless he’s your child, love is very much so conditional.”

Sahar’s message resonated with many TikTok users, and some of them shared how abiding by her tip has served them well in their dating lives.

