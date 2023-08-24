Will Neutrals Ever Go Out of Style In Regards To Home Decor?

After so many years of minimalism and neutral colors dominating decor trends, it’s looking like colors such as gray and white are on their way out.

Lately, people seem to be moving toward warmer, earthier tones with pops of bolder color in their interiors, deeming the once-popular minimalist aesthetic too stark and sterile.

So does that mean grays, whites, and your other neutral shades are going out of style? It’s hard to believe we could ever see the end of gray and white. Luckily, we don’t have to worry about that.

Design experts claim that although we might be experiencing a shift in home decor hues, gray and white are timeless colors that will forever stay safe from falling completely out of favor.

Neutrals can be incorporated into all kinds of different design aesthetics, whether you’re going for a modern look or a more rustic space. Even styles with bright, vivid colors need neutral tones to balance them out.

Over time, the meaning of the word “neutral” has evolved and is no longer relegated to just whites, beiges, and soft grays. Now, neutral colors also include delicate blush pinks, muted greens, and whimsical blues.

So, what we consider to be classic neutrals aren’t really going out of style. People are just looking for different, more colorful versions of neutral tones. The new neutrals offer that same cozy, calming energy as the classics but are also all about having fun with color.

Additionally, neutral shades provide a blank slate for homeowners to build on. They allow plenty of freedom to layer in a plethora of personal touches without overwhelming the eye.

Overall, neutral color palettes are here to stay! Gray and white continue to be a color combination that can be paired together seamlessly. It’s extremely versatile, working well on its own or as the foundation for additional color choices.

