Your Guide To Buying Your Bridesmaids Jewelry As A Thank-You For Being A Part of Your Special Day

Bridesmaids are there by your side through the stresses and excitement of planning a wedding, all the way through the special day when you say ‘I do’ to your partner.

Many brides choose to give their bridesmaids thoughtful gifts, like pieces of jewelry, as a thank-you for being a part of their support system. If you’re considering gifting your girls jewelry, you may be wondering what type or style you should go for.

Rings

Rings are not a super popular option when it comes to selecting bridesmaids’ jewelry, mainly because of needing to know everyone’s individual size.

Like with most things, sizes among brands can vary, so even if you do happen to know what sizes your bridesmaids wear, there is still a chance of it not fitting properly. This would lead to the inconvenience and additional cost of getting the ring resized.

However, rings can also be a special choice and could be perfect for a couple of your closest friends. If you have the budget to splurge on high-quality rings for your bridesmaids, it will surely be a sentimental gift that they will cherish.

Necklaces

Necklaces can be a great piece to give to your bridesmaids, and you have a lot of routes to choose from depending on your wedding aesthetic or your bridesmaid’s personal style.

Consider giving all of your bridesmaids a pear necklace, which is a classic and timeless choice for women to have in their jewelry collections. It can also give a pretty and uniform look to your wedding ceremony if you have all of your girls wearing their pearls.

