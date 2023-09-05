According To Psychology, The Reason Why Decluttering Feels Good Is Because Cleaning Out Your Things Is Akin To Cleaning Out Your Brain

We’re living in a time when many of us are being overloaded with both stress and stuff. Nowadays, it’s far too easy to accumulate stuff. We’re being influenced by ads and marketing all around us to acquire more and more.

Lately, people have been waking up to the fact that the habit of always striving for more doesn’t necessarily make you happy. The more possessions we have, the more clutter piles up. And all that messiness can contribute to our anxiety.

Many have found that when they make the time to organize and declutter their space, they feel a lot more relieved and positive.

Decluttering is the act of removing non-essential items from an overcrowded or untidy place. The process of decluttering doesn’t just make it easier to find things. It can also improve your mood, so you might find it to be a transformative experience.

So, why does getting rid of stuff feel so good? The answer is quite simple. According to psychology, cleaning out your things is akin to cleaning out your brain.

Decluttering has been scientifically proven to calm you down. It gives you a sense of control in moments when your thoughts are getting out of hand or when you’re faced with uncertainty.

A study from the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin showed that women who described their homes as cluttered or disorderly reported feeling more stressed, depressed, and fatigued.

On the other hand, women who felt like their homes were in a tidy state had lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

Clutter has a negative impact on your energy. It invokes chaos, making you feel restless and drained. It’s also very distracting.

