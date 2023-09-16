Eclectic Home Design Is All About Creating Harmony With Juxtaposing Textures, Contrasting Colors, And Pieces From Different Styles

If you’re into mixing and matching elements from different eras and layering them into one beautifully curated home design, eclectic style might be the way to go.

Eclectic style is all about creating harmony with juxtaposing textures, contrasting colors, and pieces from several interior design styles. It isn’t bound by any rules.

The only requirement of a space decorated with eclectic style is that it’s confident, colorful, and catered to your personality. So, let your imagination run free, and don’t be afraid to experiment!

Additionally, eclectic style shouldn’t just be a compilation of random things thrown together. Furniture must be thoughtfully positioned to ensure that your space doesn’t look cramped.

To start, choose a series of core colors. A core color palette will act as a guide toward helping you build a cohesive look. Pick one neutral color for your backdrop and a bright, vibrant hue. Neutral tones like gray, white, cream, and taupe make sure that the right balance is struck in your space by providing symmetry.

Turquoise, teal, emerald, coral, fuchsia, and lemon yellow are just the kind of bold shades you want to incorporate into your interior. Add elaborate wall hangings and patterned fabrics through rugs, throw pillows, blankets, and curtains to really bring out the eclectic decor.

Have fun playing with textures throughout the room to create contrast, but be careful not to go overboard. Something as simple as layering a colorful, cozy rug over a neutral rug with a minimalist geometric pattern can give off a memorable, one-of-a-kind feel.

For more contrast, consider pairing soft and hard textures and smooth and rough textures together.

Then, you’ll need different furniture styles ranging from vintage to contemporary. Rather than be part of a set, furniture in eclectic decor is an assortment of mismatched items, but they still blend well together.

