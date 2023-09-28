Forget The Latte: Pumpkin Spice Makeup Has Now Become Fall’s Hottest Beauty Trend

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve officially entered the fall season.

I know the summer went by way too quickly for a lot of us. But now it’s time to brush it off and dive into our favorite cozy fall activities, clothes, and makeup looks.

As many of you have probably noticed, many beauty trends in 2023 are based on food and sweet treats like ‘glazed donut skin’ and ‘blueberry milk nails.’ Now that fall is here, there’s an entire makeup look based on one of the world’s most beloved fall beverages. You guessed it, a pumpkin spice latte.

Believe it or not, pumpkin spice makeup is taking the internet by storm as more celebrities and influencers pull out their brown and bronze eyeshadow shades to create a look that screams fall.

If you’re ready to embrace some autumnal colors and try out what may be this year’s most popular fall makeup trend, here’s how you can create a pumpkin spice look at home.

Pumpkin spice makeup has an overall monochromatic look and involves a lot of warm brown shades, which can compliment any skin tone. For instance, one of the best products to use as part of your pumpkin spice makeup eyeshadow is your favorite powdered bronzer!

In a TikTok tutorial she made for a pumpkin spice makeup look, beauty creator Danielle Estrada (@danielllestrada) uses a Patrick Ta Beauty Matte Eyeshadow Palette and uses a medium brown shade all over her lid and the outer corners of her eyes before applying a darker brown shade to the outer corners and blending.

A lot of pumpkin spice makeup looks include some sort of golden, warm, shimmery color on the eyelids, so Danielle pairs her matte eyeshadows with a shimmery bronze liquid eyeshadow from the same brand on the inner corners of her eyelids.

Along with your go-to foundation and concealer, pumpkin spice makeup is best complimented with more orange and dolce-colored blushes and brown or nude-colored lipstick.

