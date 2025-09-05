She’s Happy That Her Ex-Husband Cheated On The Girl He Left Her For

Kostiantyn - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Karma always moves too slowly for my liking, but when it does come down swiftly on someone who deserves it, it’s quite a rush. She got cheated on by her husband and her so-called friend, and now, the happy couple is unraveling in real time. She can’t hide her happiness watching the universe dole out some justice, and she’s not sorry about it.

A year ago, this 27-year-old woman’s husband, R, cheated on her after four years together. The girl he cheated on her with happened to be her friend from college, G.

R got G pregnant, and she quickly filed for divorce. R moved in with G, and then G gave birth to their child. She has not spoken to them since the betrayal, but she heard from one of her friends who keeps up with G on social media that there’s trouble in paradise.

G posted recently, putting R on blast for cheating on her! As they say, how you get them is how you lose them, right?

“And oh man, what a blast. Y’all, this was the kind of post that’s once in a lifetime, G aired allllllll of their dirty laundry, and it was just a [great] post,” she explained.

“G found out R had given her some STI (she didn’t specify which, but implied it was treatable), and for some reason she stayed with him. Likely the baby they’d just had. But later she found out he’d been cheating since before she even had that baby!”

“Anyway, G found out she was pregnant with their second baby. She told R, and he was so excited, and they went out to celebrate. R got a little too drunk and made ‘some weird…comments’ that made G think something was very wrong.”

R handed his phone’s passcode over to G, and when he went to sleep, G went digging through his text messages. What did she uncover? R was cheating on her with two different women.

She’s sitting here happy that karma finally caught up with her ex-husband and his new girl. While she’s not giving G credit for wrecking her life, G certainly didn’t do her any favors.

G clearly intended to drive a wedge between her and R, and she stole her man on top of that. She doesn’t feel sorry for G in the least, even though things will not be easy for her from here on out.

“She’s going to be a single mother to 2 young children, and it’s because she was so adamant on being with my ex, even though he was a cheater. He got a taste of infidelity, and he couldn’t stop, and now she’s suffering,” she continued.

“I hate it for G’s kids. They’ll grow up with a mom who craves chaos, and they won’t get the life that they deserve. I fear her second baby will inherit whatever STI R gave G. I hope and pray R will take responsibility for his children, because we wanted kids at some point, and he’s great with kids. But ohhhhh man, I dodged so many bullets.”

“I feel kinda bad that I’m happy, but karma came for them, and I’m not one to doubt the universe’s way of balancing itself. I’ll just keep going to therapy, doing my thing, and keeping my peace. As always, I’ll be just fine.”

She doesn’t need to rise above because what they did was disgusting, and what’s happening now is exactly what goes down when two people build a relationship on lies and ego and think that somehow makes them soulmates.

G got what she had coming to her because when you swipe someone’s husband, you also inherit all the reasons he was trash to begin with. And G’s just now figuring that out.

You can read the original post below.