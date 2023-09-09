He Found His Wife Cheating In Their Bedroom After Returning Home Unexpectedly, So He Kicked Her Out of The House, And She Wound Up Losing Her Life In A Hit-And-Run

This 26-year-old man and his wife, who is 24, were together for three years, and he thought that their relationship was wonderful.

“These three years were the best time of my life, and I could not have asked for a better partner or best friend,” he said.

“It sounds cliché, but I honestly felt as though our love was eternal.”

But, more recently, he had to fly out of the country for a work trip and was supposed to be away for one week max.

At 1:00 a.m. on the day he planned to leave, though, he found out that his flight had been canceled, and the next flight he could get on was not until the following afternoon.

Now, he lives about an hour away from the airport, which is why he thought it was a good idea to head home and get some sleep before heading back for his new flight.

“So I called my wife to let her know, but she did not pick up,” he recalled.

“I thought it was normal as it was about 1:30 a.m., and she must have been asleep.”

Once he returned home, he found that the house was quiet– as expected. He left his luggage at the bottom of the stairs and headed up to his bedroom, hoping to get some rest.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.