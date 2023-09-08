He Kept It A Secret From His Fiancée That He Saved Up More Than $160,000, And Once She Found Out, She Got Upset With Him

This man just proposed to his fiancée after spending two years together. As soon as they did get engaged, he said he wanted to begin looking at houses so they could buy one to live in.

His fiancée pointed out to him that they don’t have the money necessary to put down a deposit on a mortgage, but he’s been keeping a secret from her.

He has a ton of money saved up in his bank account, and it’s more than $160,000.

As soon as he let his fiancée in on his secret, she was shocked. He’s only 24-years-old, so six figures is an enormous amount to have at his age.

He says that he has been super lucky, which has been part of the reason why he’s sitting on this kind of cash.

“After a couple of days, she began to be annoyed at me,” he explained. “She felt like I was hiding this from her.”

“I told her that I didn’t hide it from her, I was just raised to not talk about personal finances with anyone other than someone you’re married to, and I figured engaged is close enough that I’m happy to talk about it.”

“I also said that I had actually used these savings to help her before (I’ve paid her rent a few times when she couldn’t and paid a couple of thousand dollars for her dog to get surgery). She was still quite angry and has been giving me the silent treatment for the past day.”

His mom and dad don’t understand why she is so angry at him, and as for her parents, they get where he is coming from but believe he should have said something to her when they moved in together a year ago.

