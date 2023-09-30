He Met A Great Girl And Really Hit It Off, But After Finding Out She Was Hooking Up With Other Guys, He Ended Things Even Though They Were Never Exclusive

This 32-year-old man is pretty content with his life at the moment. He feels fulfilled with his job, his interests outside of work, and his friendships.

Despite hoping to have a wife in the future, he hasn’t been currently trying too hard to date or hook up with anyone.

Occasionally, he’ll meet someone, and they’ll go on dates or hook up, but his love life isn’t a huge focus for him like dating seems to be for the majority of his friend group.

One night, at a party with some mutual friends, he met Helen, 28.

Instantly, they got along well, and he asked her on a date.

When he went out with Helen, they had an amazing time and then hooked up.

From there, they started seeing each other often, and their relationship progressed fast.

Within two weeks after his first date with Helen, they hung out five times, and when they weren’t together, they were constantly texting and even talking on the phone once in a while.

“I won’t lie–I felt like I was falling pretty hard for this girl. She was everything I could have imagined wanting in a life partner: intelligent, independent, passionate, and kind (not to mention gorgeous),” he said.

