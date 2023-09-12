Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her, Left Her For The Other Woman, And Then Asked If She Would Like To Play The Role of His Side Chick

This 26-year-old woman began dating her 31-year-old boyfriend this March and quickly began to believe that he was seeing other women even though they were supposed to be official.

She began to doubt his faithfulness when he mentioned he didn’t want her to share photos of him on social media, and that he would prefer if she kept their relationship on the “private” side.

Her boyfriend met her aunt and her mom later on, and she even spoke to his family. They planned on her actually getting to meet his loved ones in July, too, so things were definitely moving in a serious track.

Her boyfriend attended her graduation ceremony, and then he left to go to a concert in Miami that lasted all weekend.

As things progressed, her boyfriend said that they should move in with one another, but she was opposed to that.

They compromised, and she said that as soon as she got a job, she would be happy to move in with him, as at that point in time, she was still finishing up grad school.

Just one week before she was set to move out of her own place and in with him, she discovered on social media that when he had gone to that concert in Miami, he was with another woman.

She also learned that same day that he was in Mexico spending time with this other woman, so she instantly tried to confront her boyfriend.

She called him several times, but he didn’t pick up, so she decided to send him some messages.

