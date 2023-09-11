Her Boyfriend Got Scammed When Buying A Truck, And After She Tried To Help, He Got Angry With Her

This 24-year-old woman’s boyfriend, 25, has been conned multiple times and sadly doesn’t seem to have learned from his experiences.

A few days ago, she and her boyfriend went to look at a truck they’d found on Facebook Marketplace. She was a bit concerned because the man selling the truck said that he was moving and was hoping to sell it quickly.

“The truck had really low miles for its year but otherwise was in good condition. When we asked the seller about his reason for moving, he was very vague with his answers. I suggested that my boyfriend run a vehicle history report and get a full pre-purchase inspection done before the purchase,” she said.

Then, a couple of days after that, her boyfriend and his dad went to purchase the truck. However, they didn’t run any of the reports she’d suggested.

“They got a decent deal, but I still felt that they were taken advantage of. So, I asked my boyfriend if he was okay if I ran a vehicle history with the VIN. He said he had a feeling something was up but that ‘Maybe ignorance is bliss.’ I said, ‘Okay, then we don’t have to,’ and left it at that,” she explained.

However, her boyfriend thought about it and decided that he wanted her to run the reports on the truck he purchased.

She paid the $50 fee to run the reports and discovered some unfortunate information.

“The odometer had been rolled back at least 93,000 miles by the seller. When I sent the report to my boyfriend, he was obviously upset. My boyfriend then forwarded me a picture he took of the seller’s ID, and within five seconds, I discovered it was very obviously a fake ID,” she shared.

She was shocked that her boyfriend hadn’t noticed all of these glaringly concerning things before buying the truck. But she does acknowledge that the seller preyed on people, and so she knows it’s not necessarily her boyfriend’s fault that this happened.

